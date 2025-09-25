Left Menu

French Ex-President Sarkozy Sentenced to Prison for Libya Campaign Fund Scandal

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, was sentenced to five years in jail for criminal conspiracy linked to campaign funding from Libya. He claims innocence and plans to appeal. Sarkozy is accused of involving aides in procuring illegal funds for his 2007 presidential bid from Muammar Gaddafi's regime.

25-09-2025
In a landmark decision, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a five-year prison sentence on Thursday for criminal conspiracy, marking a significant moment in French legal history. Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, was found guilty of attempting to raise campaign funds from Libya. Despite his appeal plans, the sentence is enforceable immediately. This development makes Sarkozy the first former president of France to face imprisonment.

As he exited the courtroom, Sarkozy condemned the verdict as 'scandalous' and expressed concerns about the implications for the rule of law. He passionately defended his innocence, stating, 'I will not apologise for something I didn't do.' While acquitted of other charges such as corruption and illegal financing, the court ruled that Sarkozy was guilty of criminal conspiracy due to the actions of his aides seeking Libyan funds.

With his legal challenges ongoing since January, Sarkozy's case has drawn significant attention. He continues to wield influence in French politics despite these legal woes. Notably, Marine Le Pen, a far-right leader, expressed alarm over the judiciary's inclination for immediate enforcement. Sarkozy's legal battles persist, yet his influence remains notable on the political stage.

