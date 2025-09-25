Jammu & Kashmir's Homeless to Receive Land After Devastating Floods

In response to the widespread devastation caused by recent floods, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah promised five marlas of land to every family left homeless by the natural disaster, aiming to help them rebuild their homes. The announcement was made during his interaction with residents of Duggain village in Billawar tehsil, Kathua district.

Abdullah conducted an aerial survey to assess the scale of damage in the flood-affected areas, accompanied by Bani MLA Rameshwar Singh. He emphasized the need for swift and comprehensive relief and rehabilitation operations, directing the local administration to fulfill these requirements promptly.

Highlighting the severe impact of the 2025 climate events, Abdullah noted the destruction of infrastructure, including damaged bridges and roads, and the loss of agricultural land and crops. He is advocating for a central government package to assist in recovery efforts, with particular attention to the concerns raised by local representatives and affected residents.

