Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed world leaders via video at the United Nations General Assembly, despite the revocation of his U.S. visa, to distance Palestinian authorities from Hamas' 2023 attack on Israel. Pledging that Hamas would wield no governmental power in Gaza post-conflict, Abbas emphasized the need for the group to relinquish weapons.

Abbas highlighted relentless hardships faced by Gazans amid war, urging global leaders to uphold Palestinian rights. Outlining future governance post-war, he expressed the Palestinian Authority's readiness to ensure governance and security, asserting Hamas' exclusion.

Reiterating the need for international action, Abbas lauded state recognitions from France, the UK, and Canada but urged further global endorsement of Palestinian statehood. He emphasized the necessity of liberation from occupation, advocating for a just resolution to ongoing oppression, and imparted a hopeful message for eventual peace.

