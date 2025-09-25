Left Menu

Trump Considers Lifting Turkey Sanctions Amid Erdogan Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at lifting sanctions against Turkey if upcoming talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan succeed. The sanctions were imposed due to Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems in 2019. Erdogan seeks a resolution to enhance U.S.-Turkey relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he could potentially lift sanctions on Turkey, contingent upon the outcome of his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. This announcement was made during an interaction with reporters in the Oval Office.

The sanctions were initially placed on Turkey's defense industry following its 2019 acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, which resulted in diplomatic tensions between the two NATO allies.

Erdogan is optimistic about reaching a breakthrough with Trump, which he believes would lead to the lifting of sanctions, thereby improving bilateral relations and bolstering defense collaboration between the nations.

