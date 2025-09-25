Left Menu

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: Former French President Sentenced to Jail

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy linked to campaign funds from Libya. The ruling marks a significant fall for Sarkozy, who maintains his innocence and plans to appeal. This makes him France's first modern president to face imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:59 IST
Nicolas Sarkozy

In a dramatic verdict, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy tied to efforts to secure campaign funds from Libya. Sarkozy, who led France between 2007 and 2012, becomes the nation's first modern head of state sentenced to imprisonment.

As he departed the courtroom, Sarkozy, clearly emotional, condemned the decision as a 'scandalous' ruling and asserted his innocence. Despite the severity of the sentence, which exceeded expectations, Sarkozy vows to hold his head high and contest the outcome through appeals, with support from allies and criticism from adversaries marking the ruling as a contentious moment in France's justice system.

Sarkozy's conviction stems from alleged negotiations with Libya's late dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, for campaign support. Although not all charges were upheld, his guilty verdict underscores a turbulent chapter marked by legal battles even as he remains influential in French politics and continues to engage with current leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

