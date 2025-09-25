Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Strengthen Congress Roots and Empower Backward Communities

Rahul Gandhi called for a unified effort to broaden the Congress's outreach and uphold its people-centric values. Addressing an AICC meeting, he pledged to fortify grassroots movements and introduced a manifesto promoting social justice for backward communities, challenging the BJP's narratives and committing to accessible education reforms.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the party's unwavering dedication to grassroots expansion and people-focused ideals during the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan AICC Observers' Meeting held on Thursday. Gandhi articulated a strategic commitment to strengthening the Congress organisation to reach every corner of the nation.

In a Facebook update, Gandhi reiterated the resolve to extend the Congress's influence to villages, cities, and homes across India, pledging allegiance to a service-driven, democracy-defending vision. Concurrently, he announced the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto' as a step towards empowering backward communities ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing the BJP's alleged misinformation tactics on social media, Gandhi reaffirmed the Congress's resolve to ensure inclusive rights for marginalized groups. He promised education access improvements for backward communities and declared intents for reservation expansions within private educational institutions. This initiative aims to dismantle inequities and uphold a promise of fair development.

