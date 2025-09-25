Leadership Shifts Amidst Turbulence: Wayanad Congress in Crisis

N D Appachan, president of the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC), resigned on Thursday amid internal conflicts, shaking the local leadership. The Congress quickly accepted his resignation, appointing advocate T J Isaac as the new DCC chief in Wayanad.

Despite stepping down, Appachan was appointed as an AICC co-opted member from Kerala, highlighting ongoing political strategies within the party. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) response to Appachan's resignation underscores the underlying tensions.

This leadership change coincides with distressing events involving suicides by local Congress members, including N M Vijayan and Jose Nelledam, prompting calls for party accountability. The Congress addressed specific financial grievances, reimbursing Rs 58 lakh to Nijayan's bereaved family to recover seized property.

(With inputs from agencies.)