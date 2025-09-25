Germany Averts Crisis: Successful Court Judge Appointments Strengthen Coalition

Germany's parliament has successfully appointed three new judges to the Constitutional Court, steering clear of a crisis that loomed over the summer. This move includes the appointment of two judges who were nominated back in June, alongside a fresh nominee, after a previous candidate failed to secure approval, triggering a coalition crisis.

The importance of Thursday's decision cannot be overstated, especially for Conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition. The coalition found itself in turmoil in June when a nominee with social democratic backing was rejected following a right-wing media uproar. The failed nomination put a spotlight on the fragile majority of Merz's alliance with the Social Democrats.

Situated in Karlsruhe, near the French border, the Constitutional Court is counted among the world's most authoritative apex courts, with the power to reshape budgets and influence major European Union policies. The successful vote restores confidence in the current coalition, calming concerns from critics and investors regarding its stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)