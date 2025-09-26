Left Menu

Sajad Gani Lone's Controversial Remarks on Ladakh Violence: A Call of Karma

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone expressed condolences for four deaths in Ladakh violence but attributed it to 'Karma', stating that the region's people are experiencing regret similar to a buyer's remorse. Lone criticized Ladakh's historical treatment of Kashmiris while expressing relief over their separation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:12 IST
Sajad Gani Lone's Controversial Remarks on Ladakh Violence: A Call of Karma
Sajad Gani Lone
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Gani Lone, People's Conference president, expressed his condolences for the deaths of four individuals in Ladakh due to recent violence. However, he controversially attributed these events to 'Karma', claiming the inhabitants face lingering regret akin to a buyer's remorse.

In his critique, Lone detailed how, historically, the people of Ladakh allegedly reviled and slandered Kashmiris for decades. He described the separation of Ladakh as a Union Territory as beneficial, expressing more happiness for Kashmir than for Ladakh itself. He shared insights into the systemic biases Kashmiris faced, such as injustice in job allocation, restricted business opportunities, and disproportionate political representation.

Lone also labeled Ladakh's constant grievances against Kashmir as a recurrent issue and suggested that Ladakh was used by authorities to undermine Kashmiri interests. Lastly, he forewarned the people of Jammu that, without Kashmir, they could face a similar fate once their 'pampering' due to association with Kashmir wanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025