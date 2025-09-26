Sajad Gani Lone's Controversial Remarks on Ladakh Violence: A Call of Karma

Sajad Gani Lone, People's Conference president, expressed his condolences for the deaths of four individuals in Ladakh due to recent violence. However, he controversially attributed these events to 'Karma', claiming the inhabitants face lingering regret akin to a buyer's remorse.

In his critique, Lone detailed how, historically, the people of Ladakh allegedly reviled and slandered Kashmiris for decades. He described the separation of Ladakh as a Union Territory as beneficial, expressing more happiness for Kashmir than for Ladakh itself. He shared insights into the systemic biases Kashmiris faced, such as injustice in job allocation, restricted business opportunities, and disproportionate political representation.

Lone also labeled Ladakh's constant grievances against Kashmir as a recurrent issue and suggested that Ladakh was used by authorities to undermine Kashmiri interests. Lastly, he forewarned the people of Jammu that, without Kashmir, they could face a similar fate once their 'pampering' due to association with Kashmir wanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)