Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: F-35 Talks and Geopolitical Maneuvers

President Donald Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday, where discussions focused on potentially lifting restrictions on sales of advanced fighter jets to Turkiye. These talks come after Turkiye's removal from the US's F-35 fighter jet program due to its purchase of a Russian missile system.

During the meeting, Trump expressed optimism about resolving the issue with Erdogan, emphasizing the importance of mutual needs. He acknowledged Erdogan's influential relationships with both Russia and Ukraine, suggesting Turkiye could play a pivotal role in international conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Syria.

Despite concerns over Turkiye's ties with Russia and its human rights record, Trump highlighted Erdogan's significant contributions to regional stability. As global dynamics shift, the strategic partnership between the US and Turkiye remains critical in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)