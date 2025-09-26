Left Menu

Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: F-35 Talks and Geopolitical Maneuvers

President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed lifting US restrictions on F-35 sales to Turkiye. Tensions arise from Turkiye's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system. Despite past US concerns over Turkiye's Russian ties and human rights record, Trump sees Erdogan as a potential mediator in conflicts involving Ukraine and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:14 IST
Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: F-35 Talks and Geopolitical Maneuvers
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday, where discussions focused on potentially lifting restrictions on sales of advanced fighter jets to Turkiye. These talks come after Turkiye's removal from the US's F-35 fighter jet program due to its purchase of a Russian missile system.

During the meeting, Trump expressed optimism about resolving the issue with Erdogan, emphasizing the importance of mutual needs. He acknowledged Erdogan's influential relationships with both Russia and Ukraine, suggesting Turkiye could play a pivotal role in international conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Syria.

Despite concerns over Turkiye's ties with Russia and its human rights record, Trump highlighted Erdogan's significant contributions to regional stability. As global dynamics shift, the strategic partnership between the US and Turkiye remains critical in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025