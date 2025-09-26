Left Menu

Retribution Politics: James Comey Indicted

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on criminal charges, marking a significant step in President Trump's campaign against those who criticized or investigated him. The indictment follows investigation into Comey's 2020 Senate testimony, highlighting tensions between Trump and his former critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 04:17 IST
Retribution Politics: James Comey Indicted

In a striking development, former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on criminal charges, according to sources close to the matter. This marks a significant escalation in President Donald Trump's efforts to retaliate against individuals who have either investigated or criticized him in the past.

Comey, who was dismissed by Trump in 2017, became a frequent target of the former president's criticism over his handling of an FBI investigation that scrutinized contacts between Russians and Trump's 2016 campaign team. Since Trump's return to office, the Justice Department has scrutinized Comey's 2020 Senate testimony, focusing on his denials of authorizing leaks of sensitive information.

The indictment represents a bold move by the Trump administration to exert its law enforcement authority against a notable adversary. It comes after Trump notably criticized U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a social media post, urging quicker action against prominent critics by asserting that 'JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

 Global
2
Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

 United States
3
US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Lawmakers Probe H-1B Visa Use

US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Law...

 Global
4
Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025