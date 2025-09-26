Retribution Politics: James Comey Indicted

In a striking development, former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on criminal charges, according to sources close to the matter. This marks a significant escalation in President Donald Trump's efforts to retaliate against individuals who have either investigated or criticized him in the past.

Comey, who was dismissed by Trump in 2017, became a frequent target of the former president's criticism over his handling of an FBI investigation that scrutinized contacts between Russians and Trump's 2016 campaign team. Since Trump's return to office, the Justice Department has scrutinized Comey's 2020 Senate testimony, focusing on his denials of authorizing leaks of sensitive information.

The indictment represents a bold move by the Trump administration to exert its law enforcement authority against a notable adversary. It comes after Trump notably criticized U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a social media post, urging quicker action against prominent critics by asserting that 'JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW.'

