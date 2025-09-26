Trump's Heavy Truck Tariff Boosts Domestic Industry

In a bold move set to reshape the trucking industry, former President Donald Trump declared a 25% tariff on all imported heavy trucks starting October 1, 2025. This sweeping policy intends to shield American manufacturers from overseas competition.

Trump emphasized the vital role that robust domestic truck manufacturers play in maintaining national security, underscoring the importance of a financially healthy trucking industry.

Industry giants such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, and Freightliner are poised to benefit from this directive, which underscores the administration's focus on bolstering American industry and economy.

