Political Tensions Rise: Congress Files Defamation Complaint Against CPI(M) Leader

A Congress leader filed a defamation complaint against CPI(M) District Secretary E N Suresh Babu for making a 'headmaster' remark about MP Shafi Parambil. The complaint alleges derogatory comments impacting the Congress and state women, calling for a police investigation. Some CPI(M) leaders distanced themselves from Babu's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A defamation complaint has been filed by a Congress leader against CPI(M) District Secretary E N Suresh Babu over his 'headmaster' remark directed at Shafi Parambil MP. The complaint, lodged by Alathur Block Congress General Secretary Pramod, was filed with the Palakkad District Police Chief through email on Thursday night.

In his petition, Pramod labeled Babu's statement as 'derogatory and baseless,' accusing it of defaming both the Congress party and women in the state. He urged police to register an FIR and initiate an investigation. Responding to this, Babu defended his statement on Friday, insisting he stood by his remarks and warning of consequences if the issue escalates.

While Babu maintained his stance, other CPI(M) district leaders distanced themselves from his comments. Senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan indicated a lack of evidence for such allegations, and N N Krishnadas remarked on the Congress party's decline, emphasizing their internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

