Amit Shah's Bihar Visit: Boosting BJP's Spirits Before Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to arrive in Bihar on Friday for a crucial two-day visit. His agenda includes addressing BJP workers in preparation for the impending assembly polls. Shah's itinerary features a visit to Bettiah in West Champaran, where he will deliver a speech at a key party conclave, party officials confirmed.

The conclave is anticipated to draw significant attendance from MLAs, MPs, district presidents, and other prominent party figures across Saran and West Champaran's 10 organizational districts, according to insiders.

"Union Minister Amit Shah's visit aims to infuse fresh energy into the BJP, as the party braces for the pivotal assembly election," Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar stated to PTI. Assembly polls in Bihar are scheduled later this year.

On Saturday, Shah will address party leaders from Saharsa, Purnea, and Bhagalpur districts in Araria. This marks Shah's second visit to Bihar in just ten days. His previous visit to Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district included setting ambitious targets to secure the majority of seats in the Shahabad and Magadh regions, which saw underwhelming NDA performance in the 2020 polls.