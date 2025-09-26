Left Menu

Indian Navy Marks Success with 'Jal Prahar' Joint Amphibious Exercise

The Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Indian Army, successfully completed 'Jal Prahar', a biannual joint amphibious exercise. Conducted in two phases along India's eastern seaboard, the exercise focused on enhancing inter-service synergy, operational planning, and execution of amphibious operations.

The Indian Navy has successfully wrapped up its biannual joint amphibious exercise, 'Jal Prahar', conducted in close coordination with the Indian Army. The exercise aimed at fortifying inter-service synergy and operational execution along the eastern seaboard concluded recently, according to an official release from the Eastern Naval Command.

Spanning from September 16 to 23, the drill was divided into two critical segments: the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase. The Harbour Phase, taking place from September 16 to 20, concentrated on onboarding army troops onto INS Gharial, involving onboard training, safety orientations, and sports interactions to build camaraderie.

Following this, from September 21 to 23, the Sea Phase showcased the execution of amphibious maneuvers, including hard beaching at Kakinada and the validation of operational protocols. This intensive exercise underscores the commitment to maintaining streamlined joint military capabilities.

