A New Dawn in US-Pakistan Relations: Trump and Sharif Discuss Key Issues

In a significant diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. The leaders engaged in crucial discussions on regional security, highlighting a renewed era of counter-terrorism cooperation and trade negotiations.

This encounter marks a historic shift in the bilateral ties between the two nations, thanks to Trump's bold diplomatic approach. The discussions underscored a new tariff agreement and plans for developing Pakistan's energy sectors, proposed as part of an effort to strengthen economic ties.

The meeting concluded with Sharif extending a cordial invitation to Trump to visit Pakistan, further cementing the improving relationship between the former Cold War allies, an alliance tested over the years by divergent policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)