Uddhav Thackeray to Lead Protest March for Marathwada's Flood-Hit Farmers

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, plans to lead a protest march in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra on October 11, demanding aid for farmers affected by severe rains. The march focuses on urging the government to allocate funds and loan waivers for affected agrarians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is set to spearhead a protest in Maharashtra's Marathwada on October 11 to advocate for farmers impacted by exceptional rains, as confirmed by party MP Sanjay Raut on Friday.

The exact location of the march remains unspecified, but Thackeray has urged the BJP-led administration to grant Rs 50,000 per hectare and loan waivers for farmers from the PM CARES Fund, Raut informed the press.

Heavy rains have devastated Marathwada since September 20, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis now being urged to seek aid from both central government officials and state industrialists. Over 30,000 hectares of crops suffered destruction, emphasizing the urgency for government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

