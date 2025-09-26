Uddhav Thackeray to Lead Protest March for Marathwada's Flood-Hit Farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is set to spearhead a protest in Maharashtra's Marathwada on October 11 to advocate for farmers impacted by exceptional rains, as confirmed by party MP Sanjay Raut on Friday.

The exact location of the march remains unspecified, but Thackeray has urged the BJP-led administration to grant Rs 50,000 per hectare and loan waivers for farmers from the PM CARES Fund, Raut informed the press.

Heavy rains have devastated Marathwada since September 20, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis now being urged to seek aid from both central government officials and state industrialists. Over 30,000 hectares of crops suffered destruction, emphasizing the urgency for government intervention.

