Moldova Bars Pro-Russian Party Amid Election Turmoil

Moldova's Central Election Committee banned the pro-Russian Heart of Moldova party from the upcoming parliamentary election, escalating tensions. The ruling, linked to illegal financing investigations, disrupts the Patriotic Bloc's influence. The pro-European government aims for EU integration, amid Russian-backed interference accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:00 IST
In a dramatic pre-election development, Moldova's Central Election Committee has blocked the pro-Russian Heart of Moldova party from participating in the parliamentary election slated for Sunday. This contentious move, following a court ruling that restricts the party's operations for a year, is expected to exacerbate tensions.

The upcoming election is pivotal for Moldova, as the country stands at a crossroads between pro-European aspirations and Russian influence. The Heart of Moldova party claims the exclusion is part of a coordinated attack by the government, which is determined to suppress opposition ahead of the election.

Amidst accusations of illegal financing and interference from Russia, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity faces a potential threat to its parliamentary majority. Should the election results force a coalition government, it could hinder Moldova's ambition to join the European Union by 2030.

