CR Patil Rejoins Bihar Election Campaign as BJP Co-In-Charge

Union Minister CR Patil has been reappointed as BJP co-in-charge for the Bihar elections. Confident in an NDA victory under PM Modi, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda, Patil aims for a renewed NDA government. Dharmendra Pradhan is also appointed as Bihar's election in-charge to strategize for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:04 IST
Union Minister CR Patil (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister CR Patil has been appointed as the BJP co-in-charge for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, marking his second term in this pivotal role. He expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure victory under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda. Speaking to ANI, Patil emphasized the dedication to bringing the NDA back to power and ensuring benefits for the people of Bihar and future generations.

The BJP has strategically named Dharmendra Pradhan as Bihar's election in-charge, coinciding with Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav's role in West Bengal, to reinforce organizational strength. Pradhan, expected to arrive in Bihar shortly, aims to engage with senior state leaders to assess and bolster the party's election strategies. He remarked on the continued governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, highlighting the combined vision with the central leadership as pivotal for the forthcoming electoral contest.

The Opposition INDIA bloc, a coalition of the RJD, Congress, and leftist parties, seeks to challenge the NDA's current dominance in Bihar. The present assembly composition sees the NDA holding a majority with 131 members, while the INDIA bloc accounts for 111 members. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the official dates for the polls, which are speculated to occur in October or November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

