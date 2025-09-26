Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a fierce rebuke of Western nations at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, accusing them of rewarding violence against Jews by supporting Palestinian statehood. Netanyahu's remarks come in response to what he views as international complacency amid Israel's prolonged conflict with Hamas.

Highlighting recent acts of violence attributed to Hamas, Netanyahu argued that acknowledging Palestinian statehood sends a damaging message. He expressed frustration over increasing global support for Palestinian sovereignty as his government firmly opposes any formation of a Palestinian state while ongoing hostilities persist.

Despite the contentious diplomatic landscape, several nations, including France, Britain, and Australia, argue that endorsing Palestine as a state is crucial for advancing a two-state solution to the long-standing Israel-Palestinian conflict. This international stance persists even as tension and violence in the region escalate.

