India Urges Russia to Release Indian Nationals in Military

India has intensified its calls for the release of 27 Indian nationals who are currently serving in the Russian military, with new claims indicating more Indians have been recruited into such roles. According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Indian government is actively in contact with the families involved.

Jaiswal urged all Indian nationals to decline any offers to join the Russian military due to the inherent dangers. He emphasized that the Indian authorities have raised this issue emphatically with both Russian officials in Moscow and the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

The Indian government has continuously lobbied for the release of Indians working as support staff in the Russian military, especially after reports of coercion among student and business visa holders. This subject has been a longstanding point of contention, even discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a past visit to Russia.

