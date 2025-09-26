Left Menu

India Urges Russia to Release Indian Nationals in Military

India is pressing Russia for the release of 27 Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. The Ministry of External Affairs has raised the issue with Russian authorities, urging caution against recruitment given the risks involved. This follows reports of Indians allegedly coerced into military service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:00 IST
India Urges Russia to Release Indian Nationals in Military
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has intensified its calls for the release of 27 Indian nationals who are currently serving in the Russian military, with new claims indicating more Indians have been recruited into such roles. According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Indian government is actively in contact with the families involved.

Jaiswal urged all Indian nationals to decline any offers to join the Russian military due to the inherent dangers. He emphasized that the Indian authorities have raised this issue emphatically with both Russian officials in Moscow and the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

The Indian government has continuously lobbied for the release of Indians working as support staff in the Russian military, especially after reports of coercion among student and business visa holders. This subject has been a longstanding point of contention, even discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a past visit to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Government Steps Up Peace Accord Efforts with Former Militants

Meghalaya Government Steps Up Peace Accord Efforts with Former Militants

 India
2
Supreme Court's Firm Stand on Contempt in Saharanpur Eviction Case

Supreme Court's Firm Stand on Contempt in Saharanpur Eviction Case

 India
3
Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release

Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release

 Global
4
NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025