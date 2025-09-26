Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: A Dynamic Political Battle Unfolds

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections unfolded with significant advancements for the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), leading in 22 out of 40 seats as of Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat and was leading in nine, while the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) was ahead in seven.

BPF's Ganesh Kachari emerged victorious in Suklai Serfang and BJP's Lakhi Das took Nagrijuli, both constituencies situated in Tamulpur district. As ballot paper counting progressed slowly, it remained uncertain when the final results would be declared, officials noted.

Amidst shifting political alliances, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in an NDA partner forming the next Council, despite campaign setbacks. This election marks the second since the fresh Bodo Accord in January 2020, highlighting the dynamic political landscape in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)