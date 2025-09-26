Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outrage in Ladakh
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested following violent protests in Ladakh. Accused of inciting violence by the BJP-led Centre, Wangchuk denies the allegations. His arrest comes amid longstanding demands for statehood for Ladakh and was followed by the cancellation of SECMOL's FCRA license due to alleged financial discrepancies.
On Friday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in connection with recent protests in Ladakh, demanding statehood and constitutional provisions. The demonstrations resulted in four deaths and over 90 injuries. Wangchuk was detained by Ladakh Police chief S D Singh Jamwal and is now held in a Rajasthan jail.
The Ladakh administration has imposed mobile internet restrictions in Leh, citing security reasons. Allegedly, the National Security Act has been invoked against Wangchuk, though official charges are yet to be confirmed. The BJP-led Centre has accused him of inciting violence, words that Wangchuk has sharply refuted.
Following his arrest, the Union home ministry revoked the FCRA license of his organization, SECMOL, claiming financial irregularities. Wangchuk's arrest highlights ongoing tensions in Ladakh since it became a Union Territory, particularly regarding local demands for increased autonomy and representation.
