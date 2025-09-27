Trump's Arms Assurance to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to consider lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of American-made long-range weapons for strikes within Russia, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. However, Trump stopped short of making any formal assurances, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The meeting, which occurred on Tuesday, was highlighted by discussions on Ukraine's military capabilities and strategic autonomy. This development could potentially reshape the geopolitical dynamics in the region, although no definitive decisions were announced.

Officials cited by the Wall Street Journal added that the conversation between the two leaders remains unverified by Reuters, leaving the details of the agreement in a state of uncertainty for now.