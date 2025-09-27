Political Pressure on Fed Risks Weakening U.S. Dollar

Pressure from President Donald Trump on the Federal Reserve has sparked concerns about the potential impact on the U.S. dollar's stability. Senior executives at PGIM Fixed Income warn that such political influence could lead the Fed to adopt an overly dovish monetary policy stance.

The dollar has already fallen by about 9.5% this year against major currencies. Recent efforts by Trump to alter the composition of the Fed's board are raising fears of aggressive policy easing that could trigger inflation, affecting the dollar further.

Daleep Singh, vice chair and chief global economist at PGIM, emphasized that a significant shift in the Fed could detrimentally affect the dollar, especially as other central banks are unlikely to follow the Fed's dovish trajectory. He highlights ongoing concerns about the forward-looking monetary policy landscape.