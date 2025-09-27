Visa Revocation Fallout: Petro's Bold Stand in Pro-Palestinian Rally
The U.S. plans to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa following his participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York, where he urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders from President Donald Trump. Petro's outspoken opposition to U.S. policies has led to escalating diplomatic tensions.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa to the United States is under threat of revocation after his participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York. During the rally, Petro criticized U.S. President Donald Trump and encouraged American soldiers to disregard Trump's military directives.
Petro's remarks have intensified already strained relations between the U.S. and Colombia, exacerbating diplomatic tensions. His speech outside the U.N. headquarters, calling for a global force to liberate Palestinians, has been criticized by the Trump administration as inciting rebellion.
Adding to the diplomatic drama, the Trump administration has been dealing with backlash from several Western countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood, a move Israel and the U.S. oppose. This geopolitical unrest comes amidst a broader conflict involving Israel and Gaza, which has seen significant casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
