Jaishankar Urges BRICS to Shield Multilateral Trade from Rising Protectionism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for BRICS to defend the multilateral trading system against rising protectionism and tariff volatility during the bloc's foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Jaishankar emphasized BRICS' role as a steadfast voice for peacebuilding, dialogue, and adherence to international law. He noted that in light of the increasing protectionism and tariff barriers affecting global trade, BRICS must reinforce its support for multilateralism. His comments follow the US imposing significant tariffs on India, including penalties for its purchase of Russian oil.

Jaishankar also urged the bloc to advocate for comprehensive UN reforms, particularly within the Security Council. Highlighting India's forthcoming chairship of BRICS in 2026, he outlined goals focusing on food and energy security, climate change, and sustainable development through technological innovation. Jaishankar engaged in various bilateral discussions, including with counterparts from Austria and Russia, and co-chaired the India-CELAC meeting to explore emerging cooperation areas like AI and renewables.