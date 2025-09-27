Left Menu

Jaishankar Urges BRICS to Shield Multilateral Trade from Rising Protectionism

During a BRICS foreign ministers meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized defending the multilateral trading system amid growing protectionism. He highlighted the need for UN reforms, technological innovation, and strengthened global partnerships as India takes chairship in 2026, focusing on food, energy security, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for BRICS to defend the multilateral trading system against rising protectionism and tariff volatility during the bloc's foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Jaishankar emphasized BRICS' role as a steadfast voice for peacebuilding, dialogue, and adherence to international law. He noted that in light of the increasing protectionism and tariff barriers affecting global trade, BRICS must reinforce its support for multilateralism. His comments follow the US imposing significant tariffs on India, including penalties for its purchase of Russian oil.

Jaishankar also urged the bloc to advocate for comprehensive UN reforms, particularly within the Security Council. Highlighting India's forthcoming chairship of BRICS in 2026, he outlined goals focusing on food and energy security, climate change, and sustainable development through technological innovation. Jaishankar engaged in various bilateral discussions, including with counterparts from Austria and Russia, and co-chaired the India-CELAC meeting to explore emerging cooperation areas like AI and renewables.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

