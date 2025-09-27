Bareilly Tensions Rise Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Controversy

Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh disclosed on Saturday that the administration had advance notice of a planned 'I Love Muhammad' campaign event organized by a group associated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Singh, collaborating with his team, engaged in discussions with group representatives, Nadeem and Nafeez, warning against holding the event without official authorization.

In a conversation with ANI, Singh stated that the group's representatives initially appeared amenable, pledging through a letter to cancel the event. However, contradictions surfaced when Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan released a video denying the authenticity of the agreement, declaring the event would proceed as originally intended. Singh explained, "We informed them of the enforcement of BNSS Section 163 in the city, prohibiting any event without approval. Meetings were held with representatives to discuss the legal framework, and they seemed to concur, but later discrepancies emerged, resulting in continued plans for the event."

Tensions heightened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, with authorities deploying Section 163 of the BNSS to ensure public order. This legislation enables magistrates to issue orders in urgent instances of nuisance or potential danger, limiting unauthorized gatherings. A protest following Friday prayers led to stone-pelting, compelling the police to use baton charges and detain several participants.

