Left Menu

Bareilly Tensions Rise Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Controversy

The Bareilly administration, led by District Magistrate Avinash Singh, faced challenges in handling a campaign event by a group linked to Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Despite orders under Section 163 to prevent public gatherings, tensions escalated, leading to stone-pelting and police action to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:33 IST
Bareilly Tensions Rise Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Controversy
District Magistrate Avinash Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh disclosed on Saturday that the administration had advance notice of a planned 'I Love Muhammad' campaign event organized by a group associated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Singh, collaborating with his team, engaged in discussions with group representatives, Nadeem and Nafeez, warning against holding the event without official authorization.

In a conversation with ANI, Singh stated that the group's representatives initially appeared amenable, pledging through a letter to cancel the event. However, contradictions surfaced when Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan released a video denying the authenticity of the agreement, declaring the event would proceed as originally intended. Singh explained, "We informed them of the enforcement of BNSS Section 163 in the city, prohibiting any event without approval. Meetings were held with representatives to discuss the legal framework, and they seemed to concur, but later discrepancies emerged, resulting in continued plans for the event."

Tensions heightened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, with authorities deploying Section 163 of the BNSS to ensure public order. This legislation enables magistrates to issue orders in urgent instances of nuisance or potential danger, limiting unauthorized gatherings. A protest following Friday prayers led to stone-pelting, compelling the police to use baton charges and detain several participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center S...

 India
2
Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

 India
3
BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025