Left Menu

BJP's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan': Driving Self-Reliance Across India

The BJP is launching the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 25 to December 25 to promote self-reliance across India. Led by MP Bhola Singh, the campaign will include awareness programs and involve social and business organizations. The initiative aims to encourage the use of indigenous products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:22 IST
BJP's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan': Driving Self-Reliance Across India
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch its 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 25 to December 25, a move aimed at promoting self-reliance across India. Party leader and MP Bhola Singh announced the initiative at a state party office press conference, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent advocacy for self-sufficiency.

Singh highlighted the campaign's focus on swadeshi, aligning with the dates marking the birth anniversaries of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The first phase, scheduled for October, will see awareness programs across districts, while November and December will extend to all mandals, engaging social and business organizations.

MP Damodar Agrawal, the campaign convenor, detailed preparations, including a state-level workshop held to finalize plans. The campaign will feature an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Rath Yatra' across districts, reinforcing the campaign's outreach efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal Involving Actor Dulquer Salmaan Unfolds

Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal Involving Actor Dulquer Salmaan Unfolds

 India
2
CISF Implements Comprehensive Training Overhaul for Enhanced Response

CISF Implements Comprehensive Training Overhaul for Enhanced Response

 India
3
Espirito Santo Takes the Helm at West Ham After Potter's Departure

Espirito Santo Takes the Helm at West Ham After Potter's Departure

 Global
4
The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy

The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025