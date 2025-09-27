BJP's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan': Driving Self-Reliance Across India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch its 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 25 to December 25, a move aimed at promoting self-reliance across India. Party leader and MP Bhola Singh announced the initiative at a state party office press conference, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent advocacy for self-sufficiency.

Singh highlighted the campaign's focus on swadeshi, aligning with the dates marking the birth anniversaries of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The first phase, scheduled for October, will see awareness programs across districts, while November and December will extend to all mandals, engaging social and business organizations.

MP Damodar Agrawal, the campaign convenor, detailed preparations, including a state-level workshop held to finalize plans. The campaign will feature an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Rath Yatra' across districts, reinforcing the campaign's outreach efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)