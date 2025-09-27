Left Menu

Tensions in Bareilly: Sufi Leader Calls for Peace amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Unrest

Following unrest related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign in Bareilly, All India Sufi Council leader Syed Naseruddin Chishty urged peaceful protests and dialogue between the government and Muslim community. The state's response includes arrests and a continued investigation into the violence initiated via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:36 IST
Tensions in Bareilly: Sufi Leader Calls for Peace amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Unrest
Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of violence tied to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, tensions ran high with calls for calm. Syed Naseruddin Chishty, chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, emphasized the need for peaceful demonstrations and advised the state government to engage directly with the Muslim community to address misunderstandings. Chishty stressed that the message of love for Muhammad is not criminal, advising against allowing political misuse of the sentiment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni reported on the situation's developments. Sahni confirmed the filing of ten first information reports (FIRs) and identified 39 suspects linked to the incident. Notably, cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza was detained as a key orchestrator and faces judicial scrutiny. Reports indicate that police forces endured violence, including stone-pelting and firearm assaults.

In an effort to prevent further escalation, authorities linked the organization of the protest to social media, noting weapon recovery efforts in progress. The unrest, which saw injury to multiple officers, drew a stern response from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath warned that any attempt to disrupt public order would be met with decisive action to set a precedent for future conduct.

TRENDING

1
The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy

The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy

 Global
2
Court Grants Bail in BMW Crash Case Amid Medical Negligence Concerns

Court Grants Bail in BMW Crash Case Amid Medical Negligence Concerns

 India
3
CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning Against Faith-Based Vandalism

CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Warning Against Faith-Based Vandalism

 India
4
West Ham Replaces Potter with Nuno Santo Amid Premier League Struggles

West Ham Replaces Potter with Nuno Santo Amid Premier League Struggles

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025