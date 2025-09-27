Tensions in Bareilly: Sufi Leader Calls for Peace amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Unrest

In the wake of violence tied to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, tensions ran high with calls for calm. Syed Naseruddin Chishty, chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, emphasized the need for peaceful demonstrations and advised the state government to engage directly with the Muslim community to address misunderstandings. Chishty stressed that the message of love for Muhammad is not criminal, advising against allowing political misuse of the sentiment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni reported on the situation's developments. Sahni confirmed the filing of ten first information reports (FIRs) and identified 39 suspects linked to the incident. Notably, cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza was detained as a key orchestrator and faces judicial scrutiny. Reports indicate that police forces endured violence, including stone-pelting and firearm assaults.

In an effort to prevent further escalation, authorities linked the organization of the protest to social media, noting weapon recovery efforts in progress. The unrest, which saw injury to multiple officers, drew a stern response from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath warned that any attempt to disrupt public order would be met with decisive action to set a precedent for future conduct.