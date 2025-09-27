Left Menu

Chief Minister Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Welfare and Empowerment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to working for the poor. Addressing the Assembly, Naidu outlined new welfare schemes and emphasized coalition efforts in improving governance. He announced the 'Auto Diverla Sevalo' scheme and highlighted other initiatives, including pensions and women's empowerment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:44 IST
Chief Minister Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Welfare and Empowerment
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has pledged unwavering support to the state's impoverished communities, stating his life's mission to uplift the poor. In a recent Assembly address, he lauded the coalition government's efforts in implementing pivotal welfare initiatives.

Among the various schemes, Naidu announced the upcoming launch of 'Auto Diverla Sevalo,' a scheme designed to annually benefit 2.9 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers with Rs 15,000. Naidu also elaborated on ongoing welfare efforts, including the expansive pension program 'NTR Bharosa' and a free bus travel initiative for women called 'Stree Shakti.'

In addition to welfare, Naidu emphasized a transformative agenda to empower women as industrialists and urged MLAs to prioritize state development over personal agendas. With collaboration from national leaders, Naidu's government seeks to drive substantial societal changes and boost economic development across Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in PFI-Linked Palakkad Murder Case

NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in PFI-Linked Palakkad Murder Case

 India
2
Apollo Hospitals Expands Global Footprint with Key Agreement in Iraq

Apollo Hospitals Expands Global Footprint with Key Agreement in Iraq

 India
3
Chhattisgarh High Court's Silver Jubilee: A Call for Justice for All

Chhattisgarh High Court's Silver Jubilee: A Call for Justice for All

 India
4
Pakistan's Faith in Saim Ayub: A Decade-Long Vision Amidst Asia Cup Pressure

Pakistan's Faith in Saim Ayub: A Decade-Long Vision Amidst Asia Cup Pressure

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025