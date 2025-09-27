Chief Minister Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Welfare and Empowerment

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has pledged unwavering support to the state's impoverished communities, stating his life's mission to uplift the poor. In a recent Assembly address, he lauded the coalition government's efforts in implementing pivotal welfare initiatives.

Among the various schemes, Naidu announced the upcoming launch of 'Auto Diverla Sevalo,' a scheme designed to annually benefit 2.9 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers with Rs 15,000. Naidu also elaborated on ongoing welfare efforts, including the expansive pension program 'NTR Bharosa' and a free bus travel initiative for women called 'Stree Shakti.'

In addition to welfare, Naidu emphasized a transformative agenda to empower women as industrialists and urged MLAs to prioritize state development over personal agendas. With collaboration from national leaders, Naidu's government seeks to drive substantial societal changes and boost economic development across Andhra Pradesh.

