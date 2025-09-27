Left Menu

Contested Citizenship: Meitei and Thadou Leaders Challenge Kuki MLA's Status

Meitei and Thadou community leaders in Manipur have called for the disqualification of Kuki MLA Paolienlal Haokip. They allege issues with his enrollment as a voter and Scheduled Tribe status. Haokip dismisses these allegations. The controversy occurs against the backdrop of demands for a separate administrative unit for the Kuki-Zo community.

Updated: 27-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:20 IST
Leaders from the Meitei and Thadou communities in Manipur have petitioned President Droupadi Murmu, seeking to disqualify MLA Paolienlal Haokip. They allege issues concerning his scheduled tribe status and claim discrepancies in Haokip's voter registration timeline.

Haokip, representing the Saikot constituency, has dismissed the allegations as absurd. He is among ten Kuki-Zo legislators advocating for a separate administrative unit, an issue simmering since the state saw a change in leadership with N Biren Singh's resignation.

The controversy highlights the ethnic tension within Manipur, particularly around the designation of the 'Any Kuki Tribe' category in the state's Scheduled Tribe list. These tensions have prompted significant political and social maneuvering, affecting regional stability.

