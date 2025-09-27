Contested Citizenship: Meitei and Thadou Leaders Challenge Kuki MLA's Status

Leaders from the Meitei and Thadou communities in Manipur have petitioned President Droupadi Murmu, seeking to disqualify MLA Paolienlal Haokip. They allege issues concerning his scheduled tribe status and claim discrepancies in Haokip's voter registration timeline.

Haokip, representing the Saikot constituency, has dismissed the allegations as absurd. He is among ten Kuki-Zo legislators advocating for a separate administrative unit, an issue simmering since the state saw a change in leadership with N Biren Singh's resignation.

The controversy highlights the ethnic tension within Manipur, particularly around the designation of the 'Any Kuki Tribe' category in the state's Scheduled Tribe list. These tensions have prompted significant political and social maneuvering, affecting regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)