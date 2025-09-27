Owaisi's Solo Run: AIMIM's Stand in Bihar Politics
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refutes claims that his party is the NDA's 'B team' in Bihar, recalling a past attack in BJP-ruled UP. Owaisi plans to contest elections solo, amid failed alliance talks with RJD, seeking no ministerial share but aiming for development in Seemanchal.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday dismissed accusations of his party being the NDA's 'B team' in Bihar, highlighting his survival in a gun attack in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh as evidence against such claims.
Owaisi, known for his fiery rhetoric, confirmed AIMIM's intent to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly polls independently, after unsuccessful alliance discussions with the RJD. He cited RJD's failure to meet AIMIM's conditions, including the establishment of a Seemanchal Development Council.
The Hyderabad MP criticized RJD leaders for labeling him an 'outsider', while he advocated for fairness and representation for his party's supporters in Bihar, specifically in the Seemanchal region with a significant Muslim population.
