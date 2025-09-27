Tensions Rise in UP Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign: Leaders Call for Caution

Amid growing tensions following the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, Congress MP Imran Masood has called on the Muslim community to restrain from publicly showcasing their affection for the Prophet in this manner. Speaking to ANI, Masood emphasized that mosques should be reserved strictly for prayers.

Highlighting concerns over increased public disturbances, Masood urged Islamic scholars, or Ulemas, to discourage activities not related to worship during mosque gatherings. He warned of the potential consequences of police actions against defiant protestors, labeling such demonstrations as part of a conspiratorial agenda.

In a parallel address, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stark warning to those who disrupt peace during the upcoming Hindu festival season. He specifically targeted individuals using religious slogans to incite disorder, reminding them of the sacredness of the ongoing celebrations, and warned of severe repercussions for such actions.

