Left Menu

Tensions Rise in UP Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign: Leaders Call for Caution

Congress MP Imran Masood and UP CM Yogi Adityanath address rising tensions in Bareilly, urging restraint and responsibility during religious expressions. Masood appeals to Muslims, advising them against public displays of affection for Prophet Muhammad after prayers. CM Yogi warns against disruptive actions during Hindu festivals, citing potential repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:50 IST
Tensions Rise in UP Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign: Leaders Call for Caution
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions following the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, Congress MP Imran Masood has called on the Muslim community to restrain from publicly showcasing their affection for the Prophet in this manner. Speaking to ANI, Masood emphasized that mosques should be reserved strictly for prayers.

Highlighting concerns over increased public disturbances, Masood urged Islamic scholars, or Ulemas, to discourage activities not related to worship during mosque gatherings. He warned of the potential consequences of police actions against defiant protestors, labeling such demonstrations as part of a conspiratorial agenda.

In a parallel address, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stark warning to those who disrupt peace during the upcoming Hindu festival season. He specifically targeted individuals using religious slogans to incite disorder, reminding them of the sacredness of the ongoing celebrations, and warned of severe repercussions for such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

 Global
2
Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

 Global
3
Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

 India
4
Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in R...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025