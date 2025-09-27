Democrats Gamble on Government Shutdown to Counter Trump

Senate Democrats have resolved to initiate a government shutdown unless they receive significant health care concessions from President Trump before funding expires. Many in the Democratic base and party activists strongly back this bold move, frustrated by perceived Republican dominance.

The Democrats believe the onus will fall on Trump and the Republicans if a shutdown occurs, forcing them back to the negotiation table. Yet, with Republicans holding the majority in Congress, the chances of relenting seem slim, raising the stakes for the Democrats.

The impending shutdown represents a major escalation in fiscal battles, with potential mass federal worker layoffs. This strategic gamble seeks to redefine the Democratic Party's image, as it adopts a more aggressive stance against the Trump administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)