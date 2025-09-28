Trump's Crucial Meeting Amid Looming Government Shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to engage in a key meeting with top Congressional leaders to navigate the critical issue of government funding, as a potential shutdown looms.

With the September 30 deadline approaching, the government is on the verge of its 15th partial shutdown since 1981. Lawmakers have not yet reached a consensus on a discretionary funding plan for the new fiscal year, nearly a quarter of the $7 trillion budget.

A stopgap bill passed by the Republican-led House on September 19 met with resistance in the Senate. Democrats, demanding reversal of recent healthcare cuts, rejected the bill, leaving the Senate Republicans short of the 60 votes needed.