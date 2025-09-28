Left Menu

Seychelles Set for Presidential Rerun Amid Political Tensions

Seychelles is heading for a rerun of its presidential election after no candidate won an outright majority. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie and incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan will face off again. The rerun comes amid challenges such as drug addiction and climate change vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Victoria | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:49 IST
Seychelles Set for Presidential Rerun Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • Canada

Seychelles will have a rerun of its presidential election after neither candidate secured a majority, the electoral authority announced. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie, who garnered 48.8% of the vote, will challenge incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan, who received 46.4%.

Herminie represents the United Seychelles party, which was in power until 2020. Ramkalawan, seeking a second term, ran on a platform of economic recovery and environmental sustainability. The rerun date is yet to be decided.

A key issue for voters was the country's growing heroin addiction crisis, highlighted by the 2023 Global Organised Crime Index. The island nation is also vulnerable to climate change, exacerbated by its geography across 115 islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

 Russia
2
Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

 Global
3
Authorities Nab Fake Official Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Authorities Nab Fake Official Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

 India
4
PM Modi Honors Valmiki: A Call to Ram Temple Visitors

PM Modi Honors Valmiki: A Call to Ram Temple Visitors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025