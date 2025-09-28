Seychelles Set for Presidential Rerun Amid Political Tensions

Seychelles will have a rerun of its presidential election after neither candidate secured a majority, the electoral authority announced. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie, who garnered 48.8% of the vote, will challenge incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan, who received 46.4%.

Herminie represents the United Seychelles party, which was in power until 2020. Ramkalawan, seeking a second term, ran on a platform of economic recovery and environmental sustainability. The rerun date is yet to be decided.

A key issue for voters was the country's growing heroin addiction crisis, highlighted by the 2023 Global Organised Crime Index. The island nation is also vulnerable to climate change, exacerbated by its geography across 115 islands.

