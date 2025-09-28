Seychelles Set for Presidential Rerun Amid Political Tensions
Seychelles is heading for a rerun of its presidential election after no candidate won an outright majority. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie and incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan will face off again. The rerun comes amid challenges such as drug addiction and climate change vulnerability.
Seychelles will have a rerun of its presidential election after neither candidate secured a majority, the electoral authority announced. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie, who garnered 48.8% of the vote, will challenge incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan, who received 46.4%.
Herminie represents the United Seychelles party, which was in power until 2020. Ramkalawan, seeking a second term, ran on a platform of economic recovery and environmental sustainability. The rerun date is yet to be decided.
A key issue for voters was the country's growing heroin addiction crisis, highlighted by the 2023 Global Organised Crime Index. The island nation is also vulnerable to climate change, exacerbated by its geography across 115 islands.
