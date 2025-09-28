Left Menu

Actor-Politician Vijay Offers Financial Aid to Stampede Victims' Families

TVK president Vijay has pledged Rs 20 lakh to families who lost loved ones in a Karur rally stampede, which caused over 30 fatalities. Expressing grief, Vijay also offered Rs 2 lakh for the injured, emphasizing it as a gesture of support and pledging further assistance for treatment and recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:42 IST
Actor-Politician Vijay Offers Financial Aid to Stampede Victims' Families
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

TVK president and actor-politician Vijay announced a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for each family of the victims who perished in a stampede at his party's rally in Karur on September 27.

The tragic event resulted in more than 30 deaths and numerous injuries, prompting Vijay to express his profound sorrow over the loss of lives. Through a social media post, he conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Vijay acknowledged that no monetary compensation could replace the loss suffered but emphasized his commitment to support the victims by offering Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's families and Rs 2 lakh to those injured. He assured ongoing assistance for those undergoing treatment and prayed for their quick recovery.

TRENDING

1
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
2
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
3
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam
4
Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025