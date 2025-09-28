Actor-Politician Vijay Offers Financial Aid to Stampede Victims' Families

TVK president and actor-politician Vijay announced a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for each family of the victims who perished in a stampede at his party's rally in Karur on September 27.

The tragic event resulted in more than 30 deaths and numerous injuries, prompting Vijay to express his profound sorrow over the loss of lives. Through a social media post, he conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Vijay acknowledged that no monetary compensation could replace the loss suffered but emphasized his commitment to support the victims by offering Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's families and Rs 2 lakh to those injured. He assured ongoing assistance for those undergoing treatment and prayed for their quick recovery.