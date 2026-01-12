Superstar Vijay Questioned by CBI: Unraveling the Karur Stampede Case

Tamil superstar Vijay appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters for questioning related to the Karur stampede case, which occurred on September 27, 2025, claiming 41 lives.

The CBI's investigation ensued following a Supreme Court directive in response to concerns about local authorities' handling of the incident, emphasizing the need for impartiality.

As the case carries significant national interest, security was heightened around the CBI premises, with numerous fans and media personnel gathering to catch a glimpse of the renowned actor-politician.

