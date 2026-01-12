Superstar Vijay Questioned by CBI: Unraveling the Karur Stampede Case
Tamil superstar and TVK chief Vijay was questioned by the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case, which took place in September 2025 and resulted in 41 deaths. The CBI has been tasked with investigating the incident following the Supreme Court's directives for a fair and impartial probe.
Tamil superstar Vijay appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters for questioning related to the Karur stampede case, which occurred on September 27, 2025, claiming 41 lives.
The CBI's investigation ensued following a Supreme Court directive in response to concerns about local authorities' handling of the incident, emphasizing the need for impartiality.
As the case carries significant national interest, security was heightened around the CBI premises, with numerous fans and media personnel gathering to catch a glimpse of the renowned actor-politician.
