Tamil Superstar Vijay Faces Intense CBI Questioning in Karur Stampede Case

Renowned Tamil actor and TVK leader Vijay was subjected to a rigorous six-hour grilling by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Karur stampede incident.

The September 2025 tragedy resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries, prompting the Supreme Court to order CBI intervention for an impartial probe after concerns regarding prior investigations.

Security was heightened at the CBI headquarters to manage crowds of fans and prevent disturbances. The investigation continues, aiming to maintain transparency and restore public trust in the justice system.