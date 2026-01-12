Left Menu

Tamil Superstar Vijay Faces Intense CBI Questioning in Karur Stampede Case

Vijay, a leading Tamil actor and TVK chief, was interrogated by the CBI for the Karur stampede case that claimed 41 lives. His questioning lasted nearly six hours, with more sessions expected. The case, transferred to the CBI by a Supreme Court order, continues to draw significant public and legal attention.

Renowned Tamil actor and TVK leader Vijay was subjected to a rigorous six-hour grilling by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Karur stampede incident.

The September 2025 tragedy resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries, prompting the Supreme Court to order CBI intervention for an impartial probe after concerns regarding prior investigations.

Security was heightened at the CBI headquarters to manage crowds of fans and prevent disturbances. The investigation continues, aiming to maintain transparency and restore public trust in the justice system.

