BPF Takes the Helm: Sweeping BTC Elections Victory

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has emerged victorious in the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, securing 28 out of 40 seats. This triumph allows them to stake a claim in forming the next council.

Hagrama Mohilary, BPF's chief, led the delegation that approached Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake their claim and extend an invitation to him for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for October 3.

The BPF, having been ousted in the 2020 elections, returns to power, while the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and BJP, previous coalition partners, secured seven and five seats respectively. Mohilary seeks to form collaborative alliances as he moves forward.

