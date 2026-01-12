Left Menu

Gadkari on Civic Polls: 'An Unopposed Victory for BJP in Nagpur'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in Nagpur's civic polls, describing politics as 'opportunist.' He discussed the shift in political loyalty and reflected on his own political journey at a Nagpur talk show, promising further development for the city.

Nagpur | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:39 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday voiced strong confidence about the BJP's forthcoming triumph in Nagpur Municipal Corporation's civic polls. He stated the contest lacks the intensity typical of elections, predicting a comfortable majority for the party.

Speaking at a Nagpur talk show, Gadkari provided insights into his personal and professional life, including his likes, dislikes, social causes, and political journey. He remarked on the increasingly opportunistic nature of politics, pointing out that loyalty has shifted towards 'politics of convenience' rather than 'politics of conviction.'

Discussing the BJP's prospects, Gadkari highlighted several development initiatives by his government in Nagpur. He assured voters of continued improvements, aiming to enhance the city's status as one of India's cleanest and most beautiful urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

