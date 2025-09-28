Left Menu

TikTok's Influence on Czech Politics: A Surge in Pro-Russia Narratives

A newly formed group of Czech analysts discovered 286 TikTok accounts spreading pro-Russia narratives to bolster radical parties. These accounts have amassed between 5 million and 9 million views weekly, more than mainstream party leaders. The accounts support multiple extremist parties, influencing Czech Republic's pre-election climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:40 IST
TikTok is under scrutiny in the Czech Republic as hundreds of anonymous accounts are found disseminating pro-Russia narratives in the run-up to the country's October elections. These accounts, identified by Online Risk Labs, allegedly back extremist parties, raising concerns of external influence in domestic politics.

Online Risk Labs, a group of Czech analysts, revealed that 286 TikTok accounts have been bolstering content that promotes multiple radical entities. These accounts, collectively reaching 5 to 9 million views a week, surpass the combined visibility of mainstream political leaders, illustrating the platform's significant influence.

Amid rising concerns, the Czech telecom watchdog CTU has submitted complaints to the European Commission. Despite the gravity of these revelations, responses from TikTok and the Czech Interior Ministry remain pending. As elections approach, these findings underscore the urgent need to address social media's role in shaping political landscapes.

