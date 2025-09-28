TikTok's Influence on Czech Politics: A Surge in Pro-Russia Narratives

TikTok is under scrutiny in the Czech Republic as hundreds of anonymous accounts are found disseminating pro-Russia narratives in the run-up to the country's October elections. These accounts, identified by Online Risk Labs, allegedly back extremist parties, raising concerns of external influence in domestic politics.

Online Risk Labs, a group of Czech analysts, revealed that 286 TikTok accounts have been bolstering content that promotes multiple radical entities. These accounts, collectively reaching 5 to 9 million views a week, surpass the combined visibility of mainstream political leaders, illustrating the platform's significant influence.

Amid rising concerns, the Czech telecom watchdog CTU has submitted complaints to the European Commission. Despite the gravity of these revelations, responses from TikTok and the Czech Interior Ministry remain pending. As elections approach, these findings underscore the urgent need to address social media's role in shaping political landscapes.