Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's 'Copycat' Government Amidst Bihar Election Fever

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government of lacking vision and financial transparency. Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Yadav criticized the current administration for alleged corruption, anti-Dalit policies, and making unfeasible financial announcements. The upcoming election poses a major contest between the NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:54 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's 'Copycat' Government Amidst Bihar Election Fever
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched scathing criticisms against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, categorizing it as a visionless 'copycat' government. Yadav emphasized that the RJD offers a clear vision for the state, while demanding answers to pressing issues he claims are overseen by the Nitish-led government.

As the state gears up for assembly elections, Yadav alleged financial mismanagement within the current administration. He raised concerns over Bihar's fiscal condition, notably questioning how the government plans to handle its budget worth Rs 3,95,000 crore. Yadav accused the government of making financial promises out of desperation to win votes.

Additionally, Yadav criticized the ruling coalition's anti-Dalit policies. He pointed out the disproportionate representation of Scheduled Castes in government roles and slammed the administration for misallocating funds meant for Dalit and Adivasi welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

