Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's 'Copycat' Government Amidst Bihar Election Fever

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched scathing criticisms against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, categorizing it as a visionless 'copycat' government. Yadav emphasized that the RJD offers a clear vision for the state, while demanding answers to pressing issues he claims are overseen by the Nitish-led government.
As the state gears up for assembly elections, Yadav alleged financial mismanagement within the current administration. He raised concerns over Bihar's fiscal condition, notably questioning how the government plans to handle its budget worth Rs 3,95,000 crore. Yadav accused the government of making financial promises out of desperation to win votes.
Additionally, Yadav criticized the ruling coalition's anti-Dalit policies. He pointed out the disproportionate representation of Scheduled Castes in government roles and slammed the administration for misallocating funds meant for Dalit and Adivasi welfare.
