Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Death Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah about a controversial death threat made against Rahul Gandhi by Printu Mahadev, a former ABVP leader and BJP spokesperson. He urged swift legal action to prevent complicity and normalization of violence against political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:04 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Death Threat Against Rahul Gandhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply concerning development, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has raised alarm over a death threat issued against Rahul Gandhi during a televised debate. The threat, made by Printu Mahadev, a former ABVP leader and BJP spokesperson, has prompted a call for immediate intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Describing Mahadev's comments as a calculated threat, Venugopal emphasized the serious implications of such rhetoric, noting it undermines the constitutional and legal assurances owed to every citizen, including the Leader of Opposition. The Central Reserve Police Force, responsible for Gandhi's security, has already expressed concerns over his safety.

Amidst political tensions, there are accusations of a wider conspiracy, with Venugopal highlighting the disturbing normalization of violence in India's political landscape. Calls for decisive and public legal action persist, as the Congress party and its supporters express grave concern over the threat to Gandhi's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Writers

Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Write...

 India
2
India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tragic Karur Stampede Claims 40 Lives Amid Political Rally Chaos

Tragic Karur Stampede Claims 40 Lives Amid Political Rally Chaos

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 39 Lives in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 39 Lives in Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025