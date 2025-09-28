Controversy Erupts Over Death Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

In a deeply concerning development, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has raised alarm over a death threat issued against Rahul Gandhi during a televised debate. The threat, made by Printu Mahadev, a former ABVP leader and BJP spokesperson, has prompted a call for immediate intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Describing Mahadev's comments as a calculated threat, Venugopal emphasized the serious implications of such rhetoric, noting it undermines the constitutional and legal assurances owed to every citizen, including the Leader of Opposition. The Central Reserve Police Force, responsible for Gandhi's security, has already expressed concerns over his safety.

Amidst political tensions, there are accusations of a wider conspiracy, with Venugopal highlighting the disturbing normalization of violence in India's political landscape. Calls for decisive and public legal action persist, as the Congress party and its supporters express grave concern over the threat to Gandhi's life.

