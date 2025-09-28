Insightful Conversations: PM Modi and VP Radhakrishnan's Strategic Discussions

In a significant political engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave on Sunday. The leaders delved into extensive discussions covering a broad spectrum of topics.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, who took office earlier this month, hosted the meeting. The Vice President's Secretariat confirmed the interaction on X, highlighting the warm rapport between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Modi later took to X, expressing that the dialogue was insightful, reflecting the depth and breadth of the discussions that took place, potentially setting the stage for future collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)