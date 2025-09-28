Left Menu

Insightful Conversations: PM Modi and VP Radhakrishnan's Strategic Discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday. The meeting, held at the Vice President's Enclave, covered a wide range of subjects. Radhakrishnan, recently sworn in, hosted the Prime Minister, who described the dialogue as insightful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:20 IST
Insightful Conversations: PM Modi and VP Radhakrishnan's Strategic Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave on Sunday. The leaders delved into extensive discussions covering a broad spectrum of topics.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, who took office earlier this month, hosted the meeting. The Vice President's Secretariat confirmed the interaction on X, highlighting the warm rapport between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Modi later took to X, expressing that the dialogue was insightful, reflecting the depth and breadth of the discussions that took place, potentially setting the stage for future collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Karur Stampede Claims 40 Lives Amid Political Rally Chaos

Tragic Karur Stampede Claims 40 Lives Amid Political Rally Chaos

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 39 Lives in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 39 Lives in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Adil Rashid Discusses His Duels with Cricket Legend Virat Kohli

Adil Rashid Discusses His Duels with Cricket Legend Virat Kohli

 United Kingdom
4
J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?

J&K's Reservation Dilemma: Vote Banks Over Justice?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025