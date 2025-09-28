Showdown in Seychelles: Presidential Election Heads to Runoff Amid Controversies

Seychelles is set for a presidential runoff election after no candidate secured a majority, the electoral authority declared. Wavel Ramkalawan, the current president, received 46.4% of the votes, while the challenger, Patrick Herminie, obtained 48.8%.

The second round of voting will occur from October 9-11. Ramkalawan has proposed a debate with Herminie to guide voters more clearly. Both candidates emphasize distinct priorities: Ramkalawan on economic recovery and ecological preservation, while Herminie leverages growing discontent with current governance.

Central issues like the controversial Assomption Island lease for luxury development and the country's severe heroin epidemic are critical to the election's outcome. Seychelles' lush islands and strong GDP per capita have heightened international interest, adding complexity to its political landscape.