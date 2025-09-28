Left Menu

Showdown in Seychelles: Presidential Election Heads to Runoff Amid Controversies

Seychelles will have a presidential election runoff as no candidate achieved over 50% of the vote. The incumbent, Wavel Ramkalawan, will face opposition figure Patrick Herminie. Issues like luxury development on Assomption Island and a growing heroin crisis dominate voter concerns.

28-09-2025
Seychelles is set for a presidential runoff election after no candidate secured a majority, the electoral authority declared. Wavel Ramkalawan, the current president, received 46.4% of the votes, while the challenger, Patrick Herminie, obtained 48.8%.

The second round of voting will occur from October 9-11. Ramkalawan has proposed a debate with Herminie to guide voters more clearly. Both candidates emphasize distinct priorities: Ramkalawan on economic recovery and ecological preservation, while Herminie leverages growing discontent with current governance.

Central issues like the controversial Assomption Island lease for luxury development and the country's severe heroin epidemic are critical to the election's outcome. Seychelles' lush islands and strong GDP per capita have heightened international interest, adding complexity to its political landscape.

