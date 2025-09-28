Tragic Stampede at Tamil Nadu Rally Sparks Calls for Probe and Accountability

A sudden stampede at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led by actor-politician Vijay, has tragically claimed the lives of 40 individuals, with over 60 still being treated for injuries. Following the incident, Vijay is facing significant criticism, prompting him to declare a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the victims' families.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, led by Vijay, has approached the Madras High Court to demand an impartial investigation. Prominent leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and celebrities like Rajinikanth, have expressed their condolences. The Chief Minister stated that any potential action against Vijay would rely on the inquiry's findings.

The rally's chaos has been attributed to an unexpectedly large turnout, exacerbated by Vijay's delayed arrival, which led to inadequate provisions for the crowd. BJP leader Annamalai criticized the state for poor allocation of resources and has called for a CBI investigation. Despite multiple political gestures of sympathy, public outcry and protest continue, emphasizing urgency in addressing future safety measures for such events.