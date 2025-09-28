Left Menu

Eric Adams Exits NYC Mayoral Race Amidst Political Upheaval

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has ended his re-election campaign, paving the way for a major electoral battle between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and independent Andrew Cuomo. Adams struggled with low support and financial issues. The race now focuses on Mamdani's controversial political platform and potential disruption.

In a startling development, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the end of his bid for re-election, shifting the spotlight to a fierce contest between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo. Adams, trailing significantly behind in polls, faced financial hurdles that hampered his campaign.

The decision stoked concerns among critics who feared a split in the opposition vote, potentially smoothing Mamdani's path to victory. Mamdani, known for his democratic socialist views, has stirred unease within New York's business circles and Democratic Party factions.

Despite withdrawing from the race, Adams pledged unwavering service to New York until the conclusion of his term in January 2026. His tenure, marred by unpopularity, had seen his re-election support dwindle. Amidst this turbulence, Adams cautioned against radical changes, provocatively criticizing rivals without naming them directly.

