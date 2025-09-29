Left Menu

Eric Adams Ends Campaign Amid Political Turmoil, Clearing Path for Mamdani

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, facing a federal bribery indictment and low approval ratings, has withdrawn from the mayoral race. His exit leaves Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo in contention. Mamdani's progressive platform has polarized opinions, with Trump and Cuomo suggesting strategic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 01:18 IST
Eric Adams Ends Campaign Amid Political Turmoil, Clearing Path for Mamdani

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, burdened by a federal bribery indictment and poor approval scores, has officially withdrawn from his reelection campaign, a decision announced just over a month before Election Day. With Adams stepping down, the race for mayor narrows to Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Despite fundraising woes and trailing in polls behind Mamdani and Cuomo—an independent candidate—Adams made his announcement in a video, expressing optimism for New York's future while holding a photo of his mother. He vowed to complete his current term, which concludes on January 1, 2026.

Controversially, Adams' administration maintained ties with President Trump, angering many Democrats. The mayor's efforts to align with Trump on immigration issues led to legal controversies and career setbacks. Adams' exit is perceived by some as opening a clearer path for Cuomo, although Mamdani remains the candidate to beat.

TRENDING

1
Moldova at a Crossroads: EU Ambitions vs. Russian Influence in Pivotal Election

Moldova at a Crossroads: EU Ambitions vs. Russian Influence in Pivotal Elect...

 Global
2
Trump's Middle East Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Gaza?

Trump's Middle East Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Gaza?

 Global
3
Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph with Stellar Knock

Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph with Stellar Knock

 United Arab Emirates
4
Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy

Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025