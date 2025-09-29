Eric Adams Ends Campaign Amid Political Turmoil, Clearing Path for Mamdani

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, burdened by a federal bribery indictment and poor approval scores, has officially withdrawn from his reelection campaign, a decision announced just over a month before Election Day. With Adams stepping down, the race for mayor narrows to Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Despite fundraising woes and trailing in polls behind Mamdani and Cuomo—an independent candidate—Adams made his announcement in a video, expressing optimism for New York's future while holding a photo of his mother. He vowed to complete his current term, which concludes on January 1, 2026.

Controversially, Adams' administration maintained ties with President Trump, angering many Democrats. The mayor's efforts to align with Trump on immigration issues led to legal controversies and career setbacks. Adams' exit is perceived by some as opening a clearer path for Cuomo, although Mamdani remains the candidate to beat.